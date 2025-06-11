Previous
Laundry Day by carolinesdreams
Photo 820

Laundry Day

Not always easy when we’re cruising and water is at a premium. The hill formation in the background is called the Sleeping Giant. Viti Levu. Fiji.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Carolinesdreams

@carolinesdreams
