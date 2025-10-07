Previous
Outside Nanuya Lailai by carolinesdreams
Photo 827

Outside Nanuya Lailai

The Fiji Princess cruise ship comes into the Blue Lagoon each week and takes over the beach. It’s a great spot and seems to provide plenty of local employment. We anchor further down the beach if we’re there at the same time.
Carolinesdreams

ace
@carolinesdreams
I have been doing 365 on and off for about 15 years and love it though I have not posted for a while.
