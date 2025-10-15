Sign up
Previous
Photo 834
Methodist Church, Somosomo Village
We left the Blue Lagoon and sailed down to Naviti Island today. We did sevusevu with Ratu Ben, the village chief, which allowed us to anchor in the bay, walk around, go snorkelling etc.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
Carolinesdreams
ace
@carolinesdreams
I have been doing 365 on and off for about 15 years and love it though I have not posted for a while. I really...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th October 2025 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
