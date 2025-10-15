Previous
Methodist Church, Somosomo Village by carolinesdreams
Photo 834

Methodist Church, Somosomo Village

We left the Blue Lagoon and sailed down to Naviti Island today. We did sevusevu with Ratu Ben, the village chief, which allowed us to anchor in the bay, walk around, go snorkelling etc.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Carolinesdreams

