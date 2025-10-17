Previous
Snorkelling this gorgeous reef. by carolinesdreams
Photo 836

Snorkelling this gorgeous reef.

Naviti Island, One Dollar Bay. Hubby.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Carolinesdreams

@carolinesdreams
