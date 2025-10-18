Previous
Looking north from Naviti Island by carolinesdreams
Photo 837

Looking north from Naviti Island

A surprisingly straight horizon SOOC or in my case SOOiP.
*ah- not so straight as I thought! Tricky on a moving boat. Travelling to another island atm. Yay for Starlink :)
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Carolinesdreams

