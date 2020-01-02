Previous
Rustic Blessings by carolmactx
Rustic Blessings

There’s probably a hidden meaning behind the rusted out Blessings sign, but that would require some deep thinking on my part!
Richmond, Texas
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Carol McClelland

@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
