Rustic Blessings
There’s probably a hidden meaning behind the rusted out Blessings sign, but that would require some deep thinking on my part!
Richmond, Texas
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
339
photos
18
followers
9
following
92% complete
Album
February 1, 2020 - February 1, 2021 Year 1
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
4th December 2020 5:45am
letters
wreath
rusted
blessings
