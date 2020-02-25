Previous
Texas Spring Snowflakes by carolmactx
24 / 365

Texas Spring Snowflakes

Leucojum vernum (spring snowflakes)
McGovern Centennial Gardens
Houston, Texas
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Carol McClelland

@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
