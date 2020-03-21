Previous
Next
Plein Air Painting by carolmactx
49 / 365

Plein Air Painting

Young lady painting outside at local park
Houston, Texas
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Carol McClelland

ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise