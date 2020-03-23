Sign up
50 / 365
Baby Grapes!
grapes growing in garden
Sugar Land, Texas
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Tags
grapes
,
vine
