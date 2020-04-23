Sign up
82 / 365
Love Thy Neighbor
Shopping carts filled with food, ready for placing in cars of those in need
Missouri City, Texas
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
food
bank
Karly
ace
Wonderful! Are you involved in this program?
April 24th, 2020
