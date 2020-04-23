Previous
Love Thy Neighbor by carolmactx
82 / 365

Love Thy Neighbor

Shopping carts filled with food, ready for placing in cars of those in need
Missouri City, Texas
23rd April 2020

Carol McClelland

ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I've been taking pictures since I was a young child.
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karly ace
Wonderful! Are you involved in this program?
April 24th, 2020  
