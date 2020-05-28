Previous
Next
Curlicues in Nature by carolmactx
117 / 365

Curlicues in Nature

Circled palm frond
Sugar Land, Texas
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Carol McClelland

ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise