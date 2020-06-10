Previous
Next
Step Back in Time by carolmactx
130 / 365

Step Back in Time

Orange cranberry muffins covered with cloth embroidered for me - I have one for each day of the week
Richmond, Texas
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Carol McClelland

ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise