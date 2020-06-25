Previous
Stormy Morning by carolmactx
144 / 365

Stormy Morning

Rainy morning at Cullinan Park in Sugar Land, Texas; this park has lots of wildlife including alligators
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Carol McClelland

ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Photo Details

Kaylynn
Yes very rainy all day - nice picture and park . Never heard of it though
June 26th, 2020  
