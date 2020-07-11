Previous
Field of Sunflowers by carolmactx
160 / 365

Field of Sunflowers

Sunflower not yet completely open among field of flowers on their way out. It’s hotter than heck down here in southeast Texas!
Navasota, Texas
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Carol McClelland

@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
