Basket of Love by carolmactx
163 / 365

Basket of Love

Thank you notes received from students and parents over 27 years. So happy I’m retired, but I’m so sad about the kids not being able to have a ‘regular’ school year.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Carol McClelland

@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Photo Details

