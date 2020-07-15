Previous
Next
James Avery Charms Reimagined by carolmactx
164 / 365

James Avery Charms Reimagined

I had two bracelets full of JA charms. I cut the charms off of the bracelets, then put them in a shadow box.
Richmond, Texas
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Carol McClelland

ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise