Beloved One by carolmactx
173 / 365

Beloved One

I came upon this cross as I was walking through a cemetery. I saw it from behind and thought it looked interesting from that perspective.
Rosenberg, Texas
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Carol McClelland

ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
