Sunbathing Vultures by carolmactx
Sunbathing Vultures

I see these birds with their wings outstretched every time I go to a nearby park. I finally looked it up and saw that they may be drying their feathers, but there are health benefits to this ‘sunning’ as well.
Katy, Texas
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Carol McClelland

@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
