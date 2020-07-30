Texas Courthouse

I’m using @thewatersphotos idea by taking photos of my town! This is the courthouse in Richmond, Fort Bend County, Texas. This whole area of southeast Texas is where Stephen F. Austin brought the Old Three Hundred. These were American settlers going to live in an area claimed by Spain and then Mexico. Think Six Flags over Texas! If you like history, do a little search on Mr. Austin. Very interesting. Almost forgot! That statue is of Mirabeau B Lamar. He was Vice President under Sam Houston and the second president of the Republic of Texas.