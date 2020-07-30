Previous
Next
Texas Courthouse by carolmactx
179 / 365

Texas Courthouse

I’m using @thewatersphotos idea by taking photos of my town! This is the courthouse in Richmond, Fort Bend County, Texas. This whole area of southeast Texas is where Stephen F. Austin brought the Old Three Hundred. These were American settlers going to live in an area claimed by Spain and then Mexico. Think Six Flags over Texas! If you like history, do a little search on Mr. Austin. Very interesting. Almost forgot! That statue is of Mirabeau B Lamar. He was Vice President under Sam Houston and the second president of the Republic of Texas.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Carol McClelland

ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise