Oak Leaf Galls by carolmactx
Oak Leaf Galls

I was helping our maintenance guy at church today trim an oak tree. As I was holding the ladder and he was cutting, I kept seeing these colorful little balls.
Sugar Land, Texas

https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/faqs/what-causes-galls-on-trees/
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Carol McClelland

@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
