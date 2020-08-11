Previous
Next
Another Dragonfly by carolmactx
191 / 365

Another Dragonfly

I’ll always remember this picture because I snapped it as my prescription glasses were sliding off the railing and into the water! I’d taken them off so that I could see better through my camera’s viewfinder. 😩😩😩
Sugar Land, Texas
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Carol McClelland

ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great shot and detail. Guess that you were not able to retrieve your glasses. I have a pair on the bottom of Lake Garda after bending over too far.
August 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise