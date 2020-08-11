Sign up
191 / 365
Another Dragonfly
I’ll always remember this picture because I snapped it as my prescription glasses were sliding off the railing and into the water! I’d taken them off so that I could see better through my camera’s viewfinder. 😩😩😩
Sugar Land, Texas
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
February 1, 2020 - February 1, 2021 Year 1
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
11th August 2020 3:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragonfly
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shot and detail. Guess that you were not able to retrieve your glasses. I have a pair on the bottom of Lake Garda after bending over too far.
August 12th, 2020
