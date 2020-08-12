Previous
Next
Shadows on the Snail Shell by carolmactx
192 / 365

Shadows on the Snail Shell

I found this apple snail shell on the railing of the boardwalk at the park. I loved the way that the shadows from the leaves were falling on the wood and on the snail shell.
Sugar Land, Texas
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Carol McClelland

ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise