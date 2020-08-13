Previous
Next
Just Content to Sit by carolmactx
193 / 365

Just Content to Sit

This duck just sat there near the tree and all the others waddled around looking for food and playing with each other.
Katy, Texas
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Carol McClelland

ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise