194 / 365
Rosary on Stone
I’m not Catholic, but I’m pretty sure this is a rosary. The front which has some kind of medallion is on the other side of the headstone along with the name of the person who is buried there.
Richmond, Texas
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Tags
texas
rosary
headstone
