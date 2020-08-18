Previous
Favorite Gift by carolmactx
198 / 365

Favorite Gift

This is a flower pot that a student made for me about 16 years ago! She wrote the names of her classmates on it. I thought this was an appropriate photo for today since most of our local districts started back to school today albeit virtually.
18th August 2020

Carol McClelland

@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
