198 / 365
Favorite Gift
This is a flower pot that a student made for me about 16 years ago! She wrote the names of her classmates on it. I thought this was an appropriate photo for today since most of our local districts started back to school today albeit virtually.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Album
February 1, 2020 - February 1, 2021 Year 1
Tags
school
gift
