199 / 365
American Lotus at Sunset
American Lotus flower in lake
Sugar Land, Texas
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I've been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom's...
Views
5
Album
February 1, 2020 - February 1, 2021 Year 1
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
19th August 2020 7:21am
Exif
Sizes
Tags
sunset
,
flower
,
american
,
lotus
