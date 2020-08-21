Previous
Water Wall by carolmactx
201 / 365

Water Wall

This is a beautiful water wall near the posh Galleria area of Houston. The building in the background is Williams Tower.
Houston, Texas
21st August 2020

Carol McClelland

@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Photo Details

