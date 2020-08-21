Sign up
Water Wall
This is a beautiful water wall near the posh Galleria area of Houston. The building in the background is Williams Tower.
Houston, Texas
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Tags
blue
water
texas
clouds
wall
houston
skies
