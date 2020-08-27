Sign up
207 / 365
Water Hyacinth
These beautiful flowers grow amongst the lily pads at one of my favorite parks.
Sugar Land, Texas
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Views
3
Album
February 1, 2020 - February 1, 2021 Year 1
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
24th August 2020 4:14am
Exif
View Info
Tags
purple
,
water
,
flower
,
hyacinth
