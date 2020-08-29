Previous
Next
At the Cross by carolmactx
209 / 365

At the Cross

This 170 foot cross is on the grounds of Sagemont Church in Houston. The church website says that its first priority is to point others to Christ through the Cross.
Houston, Texas
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Carol McClelland

ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise