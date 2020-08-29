Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
209 / 365
At the Cross
This 170 foot cross is on the grounds of Sagemont Church in Houston. The church website says that its first priority is to point others to Christ through the Cross.
Houston, Texas
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
209
photos
16
followers
9
following
57% complete
View this month »
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
February 1, 2020 - February 1, 2021 Year 1
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
29th August 2020 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
cross
,
sagemont
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close