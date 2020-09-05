Sign up
Yellow on Green
This is a flower that grows near the water. It’s got an official name, but it’s also call rattlebush or poison bean.
Sugar Land, Texas
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Album
February 1, 2020 - February 1, 2021 Year 1
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
5th September 2020 2:53am
yellow
flower
