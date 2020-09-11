Sign up
Trumpet Honeysuckle
This plant is growing in a nearby park’s natural area. It attracts hummingbirds.
Rosenberg, Texas
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
Tags
trumpet
,
honeysuckle
,
hummingbirds
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 12th, 2020
