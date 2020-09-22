Sign up
Pretty in Yellow
I’ve tried to find the name of this flower, but all I can find is that it might be a type of daisy.
Rosenberg, Texas
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
February 1, 2020 - February 1, 2021 Year 1
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
10th September 2020 4:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
daisy
