Previous
Next
235 / 365
Bee Camo
This bee almost seems to be camouflaged against the middle part of the flower.
Sugar Land, Texas
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
2
2
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
February 1, 2020 - February 1, 2021 Year 1
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
24th September 2020 1:09pm
bee
pollen
sunflower
camouflaged
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!!
September 25th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
September 25th, 2020
