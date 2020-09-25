Previous
Time for a Change by carolmactx
236 / 365

Time for a Change

This is one of our few deciduous trees in southeast Texas that has leaves that show their other colors before they drop. I call this a China berry tree, but I’m not sure of its real name.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Carol McClelland

@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Photo Details

