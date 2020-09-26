Sign up
Just Another Mushroom
I told myself that I wasn’t taking any more mushroom pics, but this one was just too cute to resist.
Fulshear, Texas
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Album
February 1, 2020 - February 1, 2021 Year 1
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
26th September 2020 11:44am
flower
mushroom
shaped
