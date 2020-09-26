Previous
Just Another Mushroom by carolmactx
Just Another Mushroom

I told myself that I wasn’t taking any more mushroom pics, but this one was just too cute to resist.
Fulshear, Texas
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Carol McClelland

@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Photo Details

