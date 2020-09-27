Previous
A Rescue by carolmactx
A Rescue

I met this sweet dog at a local park. His name is Chase; a family adopted him from the dog racing place, Gulf Greyhound Park.
Katy, Texas
27th September 2020

Carol McClelland

@carolmactx
Carol McClelland
