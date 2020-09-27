Sign up
238 / 365
A Rescue
I met this sweet dog at a local park. His name is Chase; a family adopted him from the dog racing place, Gulf Greyhound Park.
Katy, Texas
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I've been taking pictures since I was a young child. My mom's...
238
photos
20
followers
9
following
65% complete
View this month »
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
Tags
rescue
,
greyhound
,
adopted
