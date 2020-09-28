Sign up
Turk’s Cap
I’ve seen this flower in many public gardens but usually dismissed it as a not so photogenic flower. They never open completely and they’re rather small. I saw the sun shining on it a few days ago and saw it in a whole new light. 😆
Richmond, Texas
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Tags
flower
,
cap
,
turks
