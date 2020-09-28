Previous
Turk’s Cap by carolmactx
Turk’s Cap

I’ve seen this flower in many public gardens but usually dismissed it as a not so photogenic flower. They never open completely and they’re rather small. I saw the sun shining on it a few days ago and saw it in a whole new light. 😆
Richmond, Texas
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Carol McClelland

@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
