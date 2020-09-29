Previous
Next
Cone and Needles by carolmactx
240 / 365

Cone and Needles

This here is a Texas pinecone. I once went to the mountains of Colorado and brought back home a pinecone from there. I can’t begin to describe the sweet smell of that pinecone. Texas pinecones are nice to look at but have no smell.
Fulshear, Texas
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Carol McClelland

ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise