240 / 365
Cone and Needles
This here is a Texas pinecone. I once went to the mountains of Colorado and brought back home a pinecone from there. I can’t begin to describe the sweet smell of that pinecone. Texas pinecones are nice to look at but have no smell.
Fulshear, Texas
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Views
0
0
Album
February 1, 2020 - February 1, 2021 Year 1
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
29th September 2020 2:03am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
texas
,
needles
,
pinecone
