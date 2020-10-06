Previous
Lunch Time for Ibis by carolmactx
Lunch Time for Ibis

These birds don’t usually let me get this close, but I got lucky today.
Katy, Texas
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Carol McClelland

@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
