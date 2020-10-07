Previous
Alexandrian Senna by carolmactx
248 / 365

Alexandrian Senna

This unusual flower is growing in a neighborhood community garden. It attracts birds, bees, and butterflies.
Rosenberg, Texas
7th October 2020

Carol McClelland

@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
