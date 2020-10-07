Sign up
248 / 365
Alexandrian Senna
This unusual flower is growing in a neighborhood community garden. It attracts birds, bees, and butterflies.
Rosenberg, Texas
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I've been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom's...
249
photos
20
followers
9
following
Views
1
Album
February 1, 2020 - February 1, 2021 Year 1
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
8th October 2020 9:46am
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
garden
,
senna
,
alexandrian
