Previous
Next
253 / 365
Queen for a Day
I thought this plumbago bloom looked like it was standing tall above the others - its subjects!
Sugar Land, Texas
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Carol McClelland
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
February 1, 2020 - February 1, 2021 Year 1
iPhone 8 Plus
12th October 2020 1:01pm
blue
flower
bloom
plumbago
dawnblom
ace
Cool flower
October 13th, 2020
