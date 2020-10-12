Previous
Queen for a Day by carolmactx
253 / 365

Queen for a Day

I thought this plumbago bloom looked like it was standing tall above the others - its subjects!
Sugar Land, Texas
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Carol McClelland

carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Photo Details

dawnblom ace
Cool flower
October 13th, 2020  
