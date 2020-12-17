Sign up
He’s Not Rudolph!
This little scene is outside a realtor’s office in Katy, Texas.
17th December 2020
Carol McClelland
@carolmactx
328
photos
18
followers
9
following
Views
4
Album
February 1, 2020 - February 1, 2021 Year 1
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
17th December 2020 1:41pm
christmas
santa
gifts
reindeer
