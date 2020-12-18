Previous
Next
Red and Gold by carolmactx
320 / 365

Red and Gold

I was waiting for a friend at Cracker Barrel, so I decided to look around. I fell in love with this little Christmas dress. Sadly, the largest size was a 2T (toddler)!
Katy, Texas
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Carol McClelland

ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise