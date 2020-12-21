Previous
Candles of Advent by carolmactx
Candles of Advent

These large wooden candles are outside a Catholic Church in my town.
Richmond, Texas
Carol McClelland

@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
