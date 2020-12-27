Sign up
Country Porch
This is the front porch of my Aunt Frances’s house in the little bitty east Texas town of Hardin.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I've been taking pictures since I was a young child.
Views
5
Album
February 1, 2020 - February 1, 2021 Year 1
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
25th December 2020 1:06pm
Tags
christmas
,
texas
,
porch
,
east
,
bows
,
front
