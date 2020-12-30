Previous
Keep Reminding Me by carolmactx
333 / 365

Keep Reminding Me

I should print this out and put it on every wall in my house. Seems like after Christmas is over, we move on and forget the true meaning. 💕
Richmond, Texas
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Carol McClelland

ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
Photo Details

