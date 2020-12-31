Previous
Peace on Earth
334 / 365

Peace on Earth

I know nothing about William Gladstone, but I like this quote attributed to him: “We look forward to the time when the Power of Love will replace the Love of Power. Then will our world know the blessings of Peace.”
Richmond, Texas
31st December 2020

Carol McClelland

@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
