Red Bows
I’ve used several white pickett fences for my pics of the day, but this is definitely different with its unkept look.
San Felipe, Texas
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Carol McClelland
ace
@carolmactx
I live in the great state of Texas, and I’ve been taking pictures since I was a young child. My first camera was my mom’s...
white
red
fence
bows
rustic
pickett
