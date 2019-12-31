Previous
Rushden Lakes by carolmw
Rushden Lakes

Rosie and I spent yesterday shopping at Rushden Lakes and treating ourselves to lunch.A lovely sunny,but chilly day.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

carol white

ace
@carolmw
Lou Ann ace
I’m so glad Rosie could be there and glad you could go shopping together. That had to be so good for her.
December 31st, 2019  
