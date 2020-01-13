Sign up
Photo 2735
Feathered Friends
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
29th November 2019 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
feeder
,
blue-tit
,
long-tailed-tits
,
summer-leys-nature-reserve
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw , such a beautiful group of feathered friends - fav
January 13th, 2020
Ann Stenson
Lovely to be back! Gorgeous capture Carol 😊
January 13th, 2020
